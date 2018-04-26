Save the 8th campaign calls on Dr Peter Boylan to resign

The Save the 8th campaign has called on Dr Peter Boylan to resign as chairman of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists following comments he made in a magazine interview.

The anti-abortion campaign has launched a petition on its website calling for Dr Boylan, former master of the National Maternity Hospital, to resign over comments he made in the latest issue of Hot Press.

Dr Boylan told the magazine at least three Irish women have died as a result of the Eighth Amendment.

John McGuirk, communications director for the Save the 8th campaign, said the petition had more than 3,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

The Save the 8th campaign launched a position paper on Thursday outlining how the Government’s abortion Bill “introduces abortion for healthy babies at six months”.

It also unveiled its latest round of posters and billboard advertising.

Save the 8th communications director John McGuirk during a press conference in Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr McGuirk denie the campaign was misleading or scaremongering. He said the public feel uninformed in relation to what they are voting on and are angry at the lack of information.

“A yes vote absolutely legalises abortion up to six months or viability. It legalises the abortion of a healthy baby up to six months or viability,” he said.

The General Scheme of a Bill to Regulate the Termination of Pregnancy states that it shall be lawful to carry out a termination of a pregnancy where two medical practitioners certify “in their reasonable opinion formed in good faith” there is risk to the life of, or of serious harm to the health of, the pregnant woman.

Mr McGuirk said 97 per cent of all abortions in the UK happen on mental health grounds, but acknowledged the majority of these happen before 12 weeks.

Niamh Ui Bhriain, chairwoman of Save the 8th, said abortion does not cure a mental health problem.

“Where a woman has a mental health issue, there are much better solutions than aborting a healthy baby at six months,” she said. “Abortion does not cure a mental health problem. It does not cure any problem. All it does is to end the life of a healthy baby, often, at this stage of pregnancy, very brutally.”

Ms Ui Bhriain said voters are “crying out” for information on the Government’s proposal.

“We’re going to make sure voters know that this is abortion on mental health grounds, the same model as the UK model of abortion right up to six months of a baby’s life. This will result in healthy babies being aborted right up to six months, that’s a very frightening prospect and a huge cultural change in this country,” she added.

Mairead Hughes, who delivered her son at 24 weeks after she was diagnosed with premature rupture of membranes, said the proposed legislation “goes too far”.

“It’s an extreme proposal and it’s not what Ireland needs or wants,” she said.

“The notion that abortion can help women having mental difficulties or mental concerns hasn’t been proven. It’s not scientific [fact], it’s not medical.

“This proposal of abortion up to six months is extreme and it will be used on mental health grounds.”