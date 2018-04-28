Church services

CATHEDRALS

Belfast -St Anne’s Cathedral Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 29th April. Fifth Sunday of Easter 10.00am Morning Prayer. With Revd Dr. C OD Smyth Versicles and responses: Tallis Hymns: 325, 8, 373. Venite ch 75, Psalm 22: 25-31 ch 66, Te Deum part 1 ch 13, Jubilate; Stanford in Bb. Voluntary: Fantasia in G (572) J.S Bach Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thursday

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin 11.15 Choral Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir (Girls Mens voices) with admission of choristers - Mozart: Spatzenmesse, Psalm: 22, Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing, Bach: Prelude in G Major, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 Choral evensong sung by Cathedral Consort - Canticles: Wesley in E, Responses: Rose, Psalm: 142, Wesley: Blessed be the God and Father, Vierne: Allegro maestoso, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. Matins is sung at 9.00 and Evensong is sung at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. Eucharist is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 29th April, 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am A Celebration of Healing and Holiness.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning Prayer Service 1. Thursday 3rd May - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 1115am-United Eucharist Service - St John’s Monkstown. 7pm-Service of Wholeness Healing-St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Easter 5: 11.30 United Service of Hymns and Readings for Easter

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Easter 5: No service. See Finglas.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 29th April (5th Sunday of Easter) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion with Holy Baptisms. 19.00 hrs. Evening Service.

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 10am Holy Communion. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 11.30am Holy Communion.

Santry (St Pappan) Easter 5: No service. See Finglas.

St Andrew’s, Lucan Sat 28th 6pm Holy Communion, Sun 29th 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 2nd 10am Holy Communion

St Columba’s College 8.00pm Holy Communion, preacher: the Chaplain.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 29th April - 5th Sunday of Easter: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 2nd May: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 1st 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Service of Healing and Wholeness. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., Compline.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Presbyterian Church Sunday 29th April at 10am. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 750m north of the Avoca Bridge. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer. All Age Service.Everyone welcome.

Bray (St Andrew’s) 10am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian)

Bushmills, Co Antrim Sunday at 10:30am at Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Corryneary and Bailieborough, Co Cavan 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh Sunday at 11am, East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin Sunday at 10am (Malahide) and 11:45am (Howth) with Communion. Christianity Explored on Wednesdays at 8pm (Howth). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Bessie Thompson. All are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast Traditional Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare -known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan Mitchell. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down Sundays at 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown (First), Co Armagh Sunday 29th April at 11am and 6:30pm. (Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm). Rev. Robin Brown. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Sundays at 10am. Rev. Alan Mitchell (Convenor). We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the Esso Station) and we are located a further 100 metres on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford and Enniscorthy 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park Circuit Celebration, together with Rathgar Methodist Church and Dublin Korean Church, on 29th April at 11.30am

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Ms. Nicky Manley. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Bill Reidy. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Sean Mullan. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church Circuit Celebration, together with Rathgar Methodist Church and Dublin Korean Church, on 29th April at 11.30am and at 2.00pm Holy Communion Service meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church - Rev Yongnam Park

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30am Service with Holy Communion, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Holy Communion - Rev Mark Forsyth

Rathgar Circuit Celebration in Methodist Centenary, together with Rathgar Methodist Church and Dublin Korean Church, on 29th April at 11.30am

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Holy Communion Service - Rev Katherine Kehoe Rev Mark Forsyth

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

BAPTIST

The Baptist Church in Ireland -THE Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo -we meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

UNITARIAN

Castletroy/Limerick Next Service is tomorrow, the 29th... Led by Pamela McCarthy of the Dublin St. Stephens Unitarian church. Pam usually does a mindful-based spiritual service. Our Limerick Unitarian Fellowship will be most pleased to have you join us. We meet at 11 a.m. with tea/coffee thereafter. All are welcome