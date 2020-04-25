Thinking Anew – Communion means fellowship and solidarity

Over the last few weeks I have asked nurses and doctors if there was ever anything in their textbooks about a situation such as this pandemic. They all replied in the negative. This is unprecedented in our lifetime. Talking to a friend, a fellow priest, in recent days, we spoke of the pros and cons of webcam Masses. He believes that virtual or webcam Mass does not make sense. It’s a valid point and my thoughts go along the same lines. There is a disembodiment about a televised Mass, whereas the Eucharist is all about embodiment. Surely you cannot come to the meal and not taste it? My friend kept stressing the importance of experiencing the holy. And can that happen at a televised Mass? He said that Mass is an experience of sharing in the word and the communion of the bread and wine. In the virtual world, it is only a solitary sharing of the word.

There are many aspects to the Mass. It has been a subject of theological discussion since the Eucharist was instituted at the Last Supper. It has been at the centre of many world-changing historical events.

Tomorrow’s Gospel brings us back to a central theme of what the Eucharistic celebration is about. Yes, it is about sacrifice. But when we read tomorrow’s Gospel (Luke 24: 13 -35) we see that the Eucharist is also about fellowship. It’s about how people – through their open and honest talking with one another, through their honest and open praying with one another, come to a realisation of their union and closeness to Jesus Christ, whom we as Christians believe is the Son of God.

On that famous road to Emmaus, as the disciples were discussing about all that had happened: “Jesus himself came up and walked by their side; but something prevented them from recognising him.” (Luke 24: 15). It was when they broke bread together that they realised who he was. Later they go back to Jerusalem. They tell their friends what had happened on the road: “and how they had recognised him at the breaking of bread.” (Luke 24: 35)

The Eucharist is at the centre of our faith. It can never be an empty formulaic event. Unfortunately, isn’t that often what it is? I sometimes hear people say that they “get Mass”. I don’t think that in any way applies to the story of how the friends of Jesus experienced breaking bread with him at the Last Supper or on the road to Emmaus.

It is highly significant that his presence is always made real in the context of community. The disciples are discussing what had happened, talking openly and honestly about their personal experience with Jesus. There are times when they don’t even know who he is. But then at the breaking of bread they are made aware of his presence.

The Eucharist is about communion, about our relationship with one and our relationship with God. We have such a wonderful prayer, such a life-giving celebration in our hands, and then so easily we seem to be able to turn it into a non-event. It can become an empty ritual; indeed, so meaningless that people switch off and walk away.

The disciples who were discussing about all that had happened were brought together with one another and Jesus at the breaking of bread.

Communion is about fellowship. It’s about solidarity. When we say the Eucharist is at the centre of the Christian message, we are saying that it is intrinsically linked to every aspect of our lives and our lifestyles. At Mass we are never spectators. The Mass brings us together; indeed, it helps bring about our unity. And in that sense, it’s upsetting to hear people talk about “getting Mass”.

Mass is a vibrant event in the Christian life and it’s up to all of us to play a real and active part in making the Eucharist a true celebration of our Christian faith and then live it in a dynamic manner, as the apostles and disciples of Jesus did.

While these dark times persist, I believe we should explore other forms of webcam worship. The Eucharist is precious and can never be a spectator event. It is always a lived reality.