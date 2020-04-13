Woman in Carlow dies after being struck by her own car

Tributes have poured in for a cafe owner who was killed over the weekend when her car rolled forward and struck her in the front yard of her home in Hacketstown, Co Carlow.

Gardaí have indicated that the woman, named locally as Fiona Whelan (35), was involved in an accident outside her house at 3.20pm on Saturday. Her car, which was turned off, rolled forward fatally injuring her.

Gardaí said the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Ms Whelan was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital. The vehicle has been removed for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

Ms Whelan ran the popular Perch Cafe in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

Local information page, Baltinglass Matters, posted a statement saying Ms Whelan was a “very special person” who was “known, respected and appreciated by people in the area”.

“The unexpected loss of such a vibrant young woman has left us stunned.”

It said Ms Whelan was“an excellent businesswoman with a positive attitude towards enhancing the community in general”.

“Many people can testify to her quiet generosity, advice and support, and her caring nature.”

Hacketstown Community Group also expressed its shock at the passing of Ms Whelan.

“The surrounding community were left saddened and numb upon hearing of the untimely passing of Fiona Whelan,” it said.

Knockannanna GAA in Co Wicklow invited the local community to pay tribute to Ms Whelan at the Holy Cross at the village crossroads by leaving cards or notes for her family along with candles.

“One person will light all the candles at 9pm for the next few nights to remember Fiona,” the club said.

It also reminded people to adhere to social distancing rules.

“The gardaí want us to stress this is not a vigil and not to gather,” their post said.

Rathdangan Community Council also paid tribute to Ms Whelan whom they described as being “a beautiful girl inside and out always” with “a beautiful beaming smile and friendly words for everyone who passed her way”. Funeral arrangements will be finalised in the coming days though the local community will be unable to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Whelan is survived by her partner Michael Byrne, parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.