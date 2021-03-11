Pope Francis set to give Knock shrine international status

Pope Francis is set to give Knock shrine a new and unique status next week.

The Co Mayo site will be recognised as an International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine next Friday, the Feast of St Joseph.

This comes after the Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary petitioned the Holy See to designate Knock as an International Shrine.

The Pope will deliver a special message via video link during a virtual mass, which will be held at 7.30pm on March 19th

The Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Neary and concelebrated by Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest and rector of Knock shrine.

On August 21st, 1879, 15 people claimed to have seen an apparition on the gable wall of Knock church.

They said Mary, St Joseph and St John the Evangelist were seen standing together. The witnesses stood in front of the apparition for two hours in the pouring rain, reciting the rosary.

Pope Francis previously visited Knock Shrine in 2018 as part of the World Meeting of Families.

“We are truly grateful for this recognition from Pope Francis... which recognises Knock on an international level in terms of its special status as Marian and Eucharistic Shrine,” said Fr Gibbons.

“I wish to sincerely thank Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation and Archbishop Michael Neary, Archbishop of Tuam, without whom this would not be possible.

“This is an historic milestone.”