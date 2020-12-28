Death of well-known priest Msgr Tom Stack

The death has taken place Msgr Tom Stack, former parish priest at Milltown in Dublin, regular contributor to The Irish Times and frequent guest on radio and television programmes. He died peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross on Sunday.

From Limerick, Msgr Stack was educated at Crescent College there, UCD, Clonliffe College in Dublin and Harvard University. As well as his work in journalism, he was a member of the Radharc film documentary team that produced award-winning programmes on religious, social and cultural topics for RTÉ between 1961 and 1996.

From 1975 he was deputy director at the Catholic Communications Office for a period when it was based in Booterstown, Co Dublin. He was also author of a number of books, including No Earthly Estate: God and Patrick Kavanagh: An Anthology.

His funeral will be private due to current Government advice. The removal can be viewed live online at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/milltown-parish on Wednesday at 5pm and the funeral Mass live online on Thursday at 10am. The funeral cortege will travel north along Milltown Road, en route to the cemetery, at approximately 11am.