Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE NINTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by The Close Chorale Mozart: Coronation Mass, Mozart: Laudate Dominum, Mozart: Ave Verum corpus, Preacher: The Revd W.P. Houston, B.S.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Castleknock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by The Close Chorale Responses: Rose, Stanford: Beati quorum via, Psalm: 93, Stanford in A, Stanford: Blessed city, heavenly salem. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by The Close Chorale at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford There is a weekly service in each of our churches during July and August at the following times: Monamolin 9.00am Ardamine 10.15am Kiltennel 10.15am Kilmuckridge 10.15am Clonevan 11.30am Kilnamanagh 11.45am

Christ Church Bray Sunday 18th August 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2.

Cork Sunday 18th August 2019 - Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. Preacher-Ms Helen Burke. 11am-Morning Prayer-St Mary’s Carrigaline. Preacher-Ms Helen Burke. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 9: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 9: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 9: 10.00 Eucharist

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 18th August - Trinity 9: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 21st August: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 10.00 Service of the Word.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer and Baptism. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 a m.Reverend Richard Houston.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worshiip 10.30am led by Rev. Brian Wilson. Visitors are very welcome.

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday service 11am. All Welcome. for further details www.dlmc.org

Gorey 11.00am Morning Worship, Rev Katherine Kehoe