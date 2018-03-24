Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 25th March. Palm Sunday 8.30am Holy Communion in the Cathedral. 10.00am Holy Communion. Celebrant Revd Dr. C OD Smyth Communion setting: Herbert Sumsion Hymns: 217, 238, 231 (omit v 4+5), 247.. Communion anthem: The Beatitudes - Glenstal setting. Voluntary: Concerto in A minor, mov 1Bach / Vivaldi Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thursday.

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin NAME OF CHURCH: National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin PALM SUNDAY - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choristers Delibes: Messa Breve, Ireland: Ex ore innocentium, Delibes: O salutaris hostia Bach: Valet will ich dir geben, Preacher: The Revd S. McVeigh, M.B.E., Prebendary of Howth. 18.00 THE PASSION sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens Voices) Bach: The Passion of Our Lord according to Saint John. Monday 17.30 Choral Evensong, Tuesday 17.30 Choral Evensong, Wednesday 11.05 Eucharist, 17.30 Choral Evensong, Maundy Thursday 11.05 Eucharist, 17.30 Choral Eucharist, 19.00 Organ Recital by David Leigh Dupr: Chenin de la Croix. GOOD FRIDAY 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choristers Responses: Plainsong, Byrd: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 22, Plainsong: Benedictus, Tallis: Savator mundi, 14.00 LITURGY OF THE CROSS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Music by Leighton, Finzi, Casals. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Annes Cathedral, Belfast Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. On GOOD FRIDAY there will be a Three-hour Devotional Service from 12 noon until 3pm. Centred on the seven words of Jesus from the Cross. This service will be led by the Dean. The Good Friday liturgy will be held from 7:30pm to 9pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. THE CATHEDRAL is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

St Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). GOOD FRIDAY at 10am (Ante Communion) and 5pm (Choral Evensong). OPENING times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -FURTHER information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Clonevan 11.30am (Holy Communion)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes Mullagh 9:30am - Morning Prayer Shercock 9:30am - All-Age Service Bailieborough - All-Age Service (followed by tea chat) 10:45am Knockbride - 12 noon - Morning Prayer All welcome.

Christ Church Bray Palm Sunday 25th March 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Palm Sunday Service. Wednesday 28th March 11am Holy Communion; 8pm Evening Prayer What is Truth Maundy Thursday 29th March 8pm Holy Communion and Tenebrae True Service. Good Friday 30th March 10am Bray Head Way of the Cross (commences at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church); 2-3pm Vigil Service; 8pm A Service of The Passion Truth Hurts.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Family Service. Thursday 29th March - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Celebration -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Palm Sunday: Service in Glasnevin. Wednesday: 10.30 Eucharist. Maundy Thursday: 20.00 Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Palm Sunday: 11.00 (please note time) Procession, Passion and Eucharist. Good Friday 10.30 Service of the Word. 12.00 Ecumenical Way of the Cross.

Julianstown (St, Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 25th March (Palm Sunday) 10 30 am Morning Prayer

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion. Wednesday in Holy Week - 20.00 hrs. Kilternan Parish Church. Maundy Thursday - 20.00 hrs. Rathmichael Church Good Friday 11.00 hrs. 20.00 hrs. Rathmichael Church.

Santry (St Pappan) Palm Sunday: Service in Glasnevin. Monday: 20.00 Service of Healing. Good Friday: 20.00 Evening Prayer.

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Liturgy of the Palms and of the Passion. During building works access is through the OPW Visitor Centre gate, High Street.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Palm Sunday 11.30 Service sung by the African-American Episcopal Chorale Society Inc. of the diocese of Los Angeles. Good Friday 10.30 Service (followed by Church decorations)

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount 25th March - Palm Sunday: 11 a.m. Palm Procession, Passion Reading and Sung Eucharist. 27th March - Holy Tuesday: 7.30 p.m. Stations of the Cross. 28th March - Holy Wednesday: 11 a.m. Holy Eucharist. 29th March - Maundy Thursday: 8 p.m. Sung Eucharist of the Lords Supper followed by the Watch of Prayer until midnight. 30th March - Good Friday: 2 p.m. Commemoration of the Lords Passion. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Messy Church Palm Sunday Service. Holy Week Services 8.00 pm Monday Holy Trinity, Killiney, Tuesday St Pauls, Glenageary, Wednesday St Patricks, Dalkey, Maundy Thursday Christ Church, Dun Laoghaire, Good Friday St Matthias, Killiney-Ballybrack.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Palm Sunday Liturgy. Meet in car park at 10.10 a.m. for Palm Sunday Procession. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Presbyterian Church Sunday 25th March at 10am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Childrens programme during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Liz Lowrie.All Age Service.Everyone welcome.

Bray (St Andrew’s) 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian)

Bushmills, Co Antrim Sunday at 10:30am at Main Street, Bushmills. Good Friday service with Communion at 7:30pm in Dunluce PC. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. 10am at Ballyhobridge, 11am at Clones and 12:15pm at Newbliss. No service at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church on Sun 25th March 2018. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy and Mullingar 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com

Drogheda Presbyterian Church Sunday 25th March at 10:30am and Good Friday at 7pm. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin -Sundays at 10am (Malahide) and 11:45am (Howth). Christianity Explored on Wednesdays at 8pm (Howth) and Good Friday Service at 6:30pm (Malahide). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. David Nesbitt. Visitors very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast Traditional Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare -known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. GOOD FRIDAY service takes place at 8pm. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan Mitchell. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down Sundays at 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Rev. Purvis Campbell. Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. We meet on Sundays 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. (at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road). On Good Friday at 8pm, we meet for Service of Prayer and Reflection. We also meet on Maundy Thursday at 8pm for Holy Communion. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Sundays at 10am. Rev. Alan Mitchell (Convenor). Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford and Enniscorthy 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park Palm Sunday 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev John Parkin

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Jools Hamilton. Wed 1.05om - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Alan Wardlow

Dundrum (Palm Sunday) 10.00 Worship Service Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister) 11.30 Worship Service Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Gorey 10.30am Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan Palm Sunday 10.00am Morning Worship - Mrs Heather Brown

Rathgar Palm Sunday 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown Palm Sunday 11.45am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

BAPTIST

The Baptist Church in Ireland -THE Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo -we meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

UNITARIAN

Castletroy/Limerick Limerick Unitarian Fellowship is now meeting bi-monthly. Dr. Martin Pulbrook will be leading the service: Part 2 of Mary Magdalene. We hope you might join us for a stimulating service. Tea/Coffee to follow... 11 a.m. Service at the U.L. Contemplative Centre