Death announced of Archbishop Eamon Martin’s mother
Catherine Martin, known as Katie, was into her 90s and is survived by her 13 children
Archbishop Eamon Martin: in mourning for his mother Catherine. She will be buried following Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s church in Pennyburn in Derry on Friday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
The death has been announced of Catherine Martin, mother of Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin.
Mrs Martin, who was known as Katie, was in her 90s.
Originally from Iskaheen in Muff, Co Donegal, she spent most of her life in the Pennyburn area of the city.
She is survived by her 13 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be buried following Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s church in Pennyburn in Derry on Friday.