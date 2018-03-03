Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 4th March. Third Sunday in Lent 8.30 am Holy Communion 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Dean Communion setting: Herbert Sumsion Hymns: 76 (2nd tune), 606, 10 (1st tune), 431 (omit v 4+5),. Communion anthem: Ave, verum corpus- Elgar. Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thurdsday

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

Finglas (St Canice) Lent 3: 11.30 Eucharist

St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. THE CATHEDRAL is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

St Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh City Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). OPENING times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City -FURTHER information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 4th March 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2. Wednesday 7th March 11am Holy Communion 1.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion 2. 1030am - Holy Communion 1. Thursday 8th March - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion- St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Lent 3: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 4th March (3rd Sunday in Lent) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer.

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 10am Family Service. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 11.30am Family Service.

Santry (St Pappan) Lent 3: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s, Lucan Sat 3rd 6pm Holy Communion, Sun 4th 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 7th 10am Holy Communion, 8pm Lenten Service

St Columba’s College 8pm Hymns of Praise, led by Mrs Donna Sherwood.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 4th March - Lent 3: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Preacher: The Very Revd. Dermot Dunne. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 6th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion, 7.00 pm Lent Study Group.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service, Holy Baptism. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Uta Raab.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Bushmills Presbyterian Church, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Corboy and Mullingar Presbyterian Churches 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Drogheda Presbyterian Church Morning Worship at 10:30am. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 1:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Galway City United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin Sundays at 11:45am and Thursday at 8pm (Life Explored Course). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee before or after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Ref. C. Irwin. Visitors are very welcome.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am with Holy Communion. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee before or after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan Mitchell. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down Sundays at 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, County Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Sundays at 10am. Rev. Alan Mitchell (Convenor). Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford and Enniscorthy 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday, 4th March - The Third Sunday in Lent: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Communion. 10.30am Sunday Club. Wednesday, 7th March - 10.30am Holy Communion.

METHODIST

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. Neville Wilson. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Paul Steiner.

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Mr. Geoff Kemp

BAPTIST

About the Baptist Church in Ireland THE Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo -we meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month.