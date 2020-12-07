Nursing home visits: ‘We have come through a troubled time’

Families across the country are rejoicing at being able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes after the easing of restrictions .

New health guidance rules that came into effect on Monday will permit one visit to nursing home residents per week by one person under the Government’s Level 3 restrictions currently in place.

In Co Roscommon, Lynda Ryan’s 87-year-old father Peter is a fanatic West Ham supporter so getting Sky Sports into his room in the Plunkett Home in Boyle was one way of easing lockdown loneliness.

But Peter who spent most of his life in London was smiling broadly as he was wheeled to the visitors room in the community nursing unit at the appointed time of 3pm where Lynda, togged out in a disposable bib and face mask, was waiting for him.

It was a relief to the pair from nearly Ballinameen that on this frosty December afternoon there was no waving through windows, and no shouting to pass on the family news.

Window visits

Her father moved into the community nursing unit, following a hip injury last March. But he was given a room with an accessible window which allowed visitors to at least wave in to keep his spirits up.

“We got Sky Sport for him because he is West Ham fan all his life. The window visits were hard because of his hearing, and the masks don’t help,” said Lynda.

Like relatives and neighbours of all 28 residents, she got a phonecall from director of nursing Dr Mary Butler last week asking when it suited her to visit.

“There is a great sense of anticipation today and a sense of things returning to normal, or slightly normal,” said Dr Butler. “We feel we have come through a troubled time and we are into the light.”

Staff at the nursing home made sure residents had 24-hour access to a mobile phone and a tablet for FaceTime calls to counter loneliness since face-to-face visits were banned but it has been a tough few months for many.

Meal times

Seamus Beirne (91) from Lodge near Carrick on Shannon has lived in the home for 21 years . A bachelor who loves to chat with neighbours when they pop in, he has missed people coming and going, but he also misses the camaraderie of the dining room at meal times.

“I am at a table on my own now,” he said. “We have to be separated even in the dining room. But it is great that we have all escaped the virus so far and now they are talking about a vaccine so we won’t be as worried.”

Paddy Horan (87), from Brougher near Keash, had a visit on Monday from his neighbour, Noreen Snee. He was in upbeat mood and wasn’t even thinking about the vaccine. “I think the heavy frost will kill the virus,” he said. “If it doesn’t, nothing will.”

Ms Snee said the atmosphere in the nursing home changed overnight once visitors were allowed back in. “It’s nice for them to have visitors and not to be shouting out the window.”