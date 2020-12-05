Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SECOND SUNDAY OF ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Preacher: The Revd A.H.N. McKinley, M.A., Treasurer. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral livestream only SUNG MATINS at 9.00 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Thursday. Our other weekday evening services this week will remain online. Full details may be found on https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/music-lists/. Please note that due to strict protocols in place, we can only admit limited numbers at present. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church Bray Sunday 6th December 11am Holy Communion. Up to 50 people may attend in Church, or you can watch the live stream, or view a recording later at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 6th December - Advent 2: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. We are taking appropriate precautions to make our worship as safe as possible. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Our services can be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church,21 Herbert Park,,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am.Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm.Reading Room,15 Sth Gt Georges St ,Dublin 2. Open 11am-3pm,Tues,Thurs,Frid.Tel 01-6793524.All are Welcome.