No new Covid-19 deaths reported for second day in a row and 242 fresh cases

No new deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) for the second day in a row. This leaves at 2,099 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 242 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing to 74,468 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 113 are men and 129 are women while 63 per cent are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

There were 76 cases in Dublin; 27 in Donegal; 22 in Kilkenny; 16 in Galway; 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm, 223 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, it emerged that Nphet had warned the Government a “major increase” in socialisation could see 450 cases of Covid-19 infection per day being diagnosed before the end of the year.

Such a level would be above the point at which Nphet has estimated a three-week intervention would be required to bring cases back under control.

In a letter sent last week, Nphet warned Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that significant growth in socialisation and the diversity of contacts over the festive period could “lead to much higher levels of viral transmission than have been seen to date”.

The public health team’s modelling shows that if the R number, which estimates how quickly the disease is spreading through the population, grows to 2.0 from December 22nd to January 6th, between 300 and 450 cases per day could be seen by New Year’s Day, and 800 to 1n 200 per day by the second week of January.

The five-day currently stands at 295.

The letter also flags concerns about the impact of an increased caseload on curtailing the spread of the virus, arguing that due to “resource constraints”, “any significant increase in incidence over the coming weeks has the potential to once again challenge the timely investigation and management of cases, clusters, and outbreaks by the Departments of Public Health.”

The letter outlines more conservative projections, which are based on keeping the R number at 1.4 of below.

In these scenarios cases could still be as high as 300 to 600 per day by the second week in January.

Nphet has previously told the Government that a three-week intervention would have to take place when cases are around 400 per day in order to be effective.

The letter, sent on December 3rd, and after the Government decided to unwind the Level 5 restrictions, also flags concerns around international travel which “has the potential to rapidly undermine the progress achieved by the country in recent weeks”.

In the letter, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told Mr Donnelly that Ireland made “great progress” during the recent lockdown period, with “significant suppression of viral transmission”.

However, he says there is “significant concern” over the level of infection, which has stalled.

“The number of confirmed cases in intensive care and deaths associated with Covid-19 are not reducing. We continue to observe persistently high incidence in older persons, a population group most vulnerable to morbidity and mortality associated with the disease.”

Dr Holohan also said there had been increases movement in society and more contact between people “in anticipation of the recent relaxation of Level 5 measures and we now approach the Christmas period with a significantly high force of infection and healthcare burden.”

Nphet last week endorsed a joint paper on prioritisation - the order in which different groups will be selected for vaccination - from the Department of Health and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Dr Holohan told Mr Donnelly that the prioritisation list is “based on ethical principles” and takes into account a range of factors, including the characteristics of Covid-19 and how it spreads, the individuals most susceptible to infection and the characteristics of different candidate vaccines.

The list of provisional priority groups, which is contained in the paper approved by Nphet, will remain under review. “Vaccine allocation strategies depend upon a number of factors, including vaccine efficacy in different age/risk groups, the availability of effective therapeutics, and the epidemiological situation at the time the vaccine becomes available,” Dr Holohan wrote.

The letter also confirms that there will be a serial testing programme for healthcare workers in acute settings put in place in early January, along the lines of those in place for nursing homes and meat factories.