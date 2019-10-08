My Budget: ‘No help at all’ for Dublin renters

When Adonis Moreira (29) moved to Dublin six years ago he paid €290 in rent for a single bedroom, now he and his girlfriend are paying €1,700 a month for an apartment.

Originally from Brazil Adonis works in an IT company while his girlfriend Eimear works in procurement. The couple rent a two-bed apartment in Lucan, south west Dublin.

The cost of rent is “high but it was the cheapest we could find,” he said. The pair are looking to buy a house in Ireland, likely outside of Dublin, but the high cost of rent makes trying to save for a mortgage “really hard,” he said.

While the requirement to save a deposit was one “barrier” to buying a home, the real problem was rising property prices, he said.

The extension of the Help to Buy scheme for first time buyers for a further two years was “a bit of help at least,” he said.

Overall the budget was a “wasted opportunity” that took little concrete action to help those renting or struggling to afford to buy a home, he said. The lack of intervention was “just going to aggravate the issues,” Mr Moreira said.