How precarious work can affect your mental and physical health

The impact of precarious work on people’s mental health, physical wellbeing, and on their capacity to secure housing and start families, are set out in a groundbreaking report published on Thursday.

Precarious work, identified as part-time work with variable hours, so-called “if-and-when” contracts, temporary work, and solo-self employment (also known as “bogus self-employment”) is increasing across the labour force, according to the report, Living With Uncertainty.

It is now widespread in healthcare, education, archaeology, transport and storage, the postal sector, the arts, media and construction, as well as in retail, catering, hairdressing, hotel work, bar work and contract work such as cleaning and security, it says.

Produced jointly by the Foundation for European Progressive Studies and the trade-union backed think-tank Tasc, the report draws on Central Statistics Office and quarterly national household survey data, and on 40 “in-depth, qualitative interviews” with people who worked or had worked in precarious work.

Participants said the unpredictability of precarious work affected them physically and mentally, often making them ill. Many, however, “could not afford” to be ill, as taking time off meant not being paid.

Many worried about the cost of visiting a GP and paying for antibiotics when they didn’t know how much they would earn the following week.

One said: “If you had a sick day, on average your wages would be down about 70 or 80 quid . . . So it’s a pretty big chunk of change to be missing from your weekly wages.”

Mortgages

Just six of the 40 interviewees had mortgages and three of these had partners in secure employment. “This is not surprising considering that people working precariously are generally excluded from submitting a mortgage application,” says the report.

Others were unable to secure private rented accommodation as landlords looked for employer references confirming they had secure employment.

And while most were in private rented accommodation, some of them sharing, the majority who shared rented accommodation “did so because they could not afford to rent independently”.

“Luck” was a theme in interviews about housing, whether that was “luck” that they had a good relationship with the landlord, “luck” that they found a rental through social connections, or “luck” their rent was manageable.

“It could be argued this type of [housing] insecurity . . . is not unique to precarious workers. However, the effects are amplified for people doing precarious work because of their work and pay insecurities.”

Some had to move back to the family home, or had been unable to move out. Eva, a 29-year-old retail worker, said she would “love to move out” of her parents’ home. “I would have done years ago if I was getting decent money . . . I mean to be able to live, you wouldn’t be able to live if you’re only working a day or two for €9.15 an hour.”

Children

Being able to have children, and the difficulties of working around children’s needs, were huge issues, particularly for women.

A woman in her mid-30s and working as a lecturer on fixed-term contracts said: “If my career continues the way it is, on fixed-term contracts, I won’t be able to have a child, I won’t be able to buy a house. So that creates a worry. I’m at a really pivotal age in my life.”

Childcare was an issue for participants with children, with many working different hours day to day. Finding flexible childcare was problematic and, for some, impossible, meaning they had to give up work altogether.

Unpredictable hours have an impact on children too. Some said their children often did not know when or if they would see their parents each day.

The report calls for legislation to ensure more security for those on contract work, but warns “the state of precarity is not likely to go away”.

It was a broader social phenomenon, affecting people’s lives to make not only their jobs insecure, but their housing, health and family life insecure also.

“Precarity . . . is not just a labour market issue but the culmination of a broader conservative offensive that began with the neo-liberal turn of the 1980s . . . Legislators will have to consider universal healthcare and childcare services as well as increasing the availability of social housing” to address the worst impacts of precarious work.