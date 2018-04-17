Receivers to negotiate affordable housing deal for Poolbeg

The receiver to the former Irish Glass Bottle site on Dublin’s Poolbeg peninsula has agreed to enter into negotiations for the provisions of affordable housing on the land, according to Dublin City Council.

The willingness to broker a housing deal was confirmed in a letter to city councillors on Tuesday morning just ahead of the start of an An Bord Pleanála appeal hearing on the council’s plans for the fast-track development of up to 3,500 apartments in a new Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) on the peninsula.

Deloitte, receiver to the Irish Glass Bottle Company lands and the smaller neighbouring Fabrizia site, has appealed the inclusion of 900 social and affordable homes as part of the overall total, despite having previously agreed the figure, according to the council.

Council chief executive Owen Keegan last week told councillors he was “surprised and shocked” when he learned of the appeal. He said he had told the Department of the Housing that he felt the actions of the receiver were “inconsistent with the terms of the agreement” reached over the development.

Last May the council said it had reached a deal with then minister for environment Simon Coveney, Nama and receivers, that State funding would be made available to bring the number of social and affordable homes in Poolbeg to 900.

However, receiver Deloitte is now appealing the inclusion of any more than 10 per cent social housing, or a maximum of 350 homes, in the provisions of the SDZ scheme.

In a letter to councillors on Tuesday morning, the council’s head of planning Richard Shakespeare said he had met with the receiver who agreed to enter into an “intense period of discussions with the objective of entering into a binding commercial agreement, with confirmed funding, between the parties prior to a decision by An Bord Pleanála on the scheme”.

The receiver has proposed the agreement would be “independent of, and separate to” the SDZ scheme, Mr Shakespeare said. “The aim of any such agreement will be to ensure the delivery of the additional units for to Dublin City Council for use as affordable housing,” he said.

Urban quarter

Speaking at the hearing, Declan Brassil, planning consultant representing the receiver, confirmed negotiations were ongoing with the council in relation to achieving a “commercial agreement” on the provision of additional affordable homes, but he said the appeal against inserting this in the SDZ scheme was being made “on legal grounds” and would continue.

The council has been preparing plans for the new urban quarter on the peninsula, since it received Cabinet approval for the project in May 2016.

All of the 3,500 apartments, designed to house some 8,000 people, would be built on the former Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites, which combined cover about 15 hectares (37 acres). Both sites are in receivership with Deloitte, but the city council owns around one quarter of the Glass Bottle site.

Under the planning Acts, housebuilders must provide 10 per cent of any scheme of 10 homes or more for social housing. However, city councillors had sought a much higher percentage of social housing for the area, with some calling for up to 50 per cent of new homes to be made available for people on the housing waiting list.

A compromise deal was reached that said, while a minimum 350 apartments would be for social housing, another 550 apartments would be delivered as either social or affordable housing, bringing the total to 900.

Deloitte appealed this provision to the board, saying the council had “no legal basis” to require the receiver to provide more than 10 per cent social housing under the SDZ scheme and to do so would have “serious potential consequences” for the value of future development.

The receiver is also seeking increases in height, of approximately two storeys across the site, otherwise it said the maximum number of 3,500 apartments could not be achieved.

Members of the Irish Glass Bottle Action Housing Group protested outside the hearing against the receiver’s appeal. The group said it was “dismayed at the reneging of the agreement” and asked for the terms of the housing deal be published.