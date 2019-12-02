Attempt to block O’Devaney Gardens plan for 800 homes fails

The regeneration of O’Devaney Gardens, once one of Dublin city’s most troubled social housing estates, is to go ahead following a failed attempt to rescind a €7 million deal with developers Bartra.

Last month, Dublin city councillors approved by 39 votes to 18 a plan which would see more than 800 new homes on the site of the former flat complex close to the Phoenix Park.

However, Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and a number of Independent councillors signed a motion to rescind that vote because of what they said was “misinformation”, “ unanswered questions” and “chaotic scenes in which the vote was conducted”.

Protesters opposed to the deal with Bartra had invaded the floor of the council chamber before the vote was taken in November.

Councillors seeking the rescinding of the vote said there were doubts about the legality of not only the vote itself, but also the so called “deal” with the developer.

However, councillors voted by 35 votes to 22 to retain the November decision, with councillors from Fianna Fáil, the Green Party, Labour, Fine Gael and most Social Democrats voting against the rescind motion.

The redevelopment of the former council flat complex will go ahead with 50 per cent private, 30 per cent social and 20 per cent affordable purchase housing. Bartra has offered to sell a percentage of the homes to the council or a nominated housing body for use for affordable rental.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said he was concerned about the affordable rental proposal which he had not agreed to fund. Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said a deal with Bartra in relation to the affordable rental units was a separate matter which would “not compromise” the development.