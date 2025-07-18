Number of people seeking asylum in Ireland who can access labour market to ‘reduce significantly’, analysis finds

Officials believe the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland who can access the labour market will “reduce significantly” in the coming years.

Currently, people seeking international protection can apply for work permits if they have not received a decision on their status within six monthsThey can apply for the permit five months into the asylum process.

However, a Department of Justice analysis shows that legislation on labour market access “is currently under review”.

It outlines that under a new international protection Bill, which is needed to bring Irish law up to date and in line with a new European Union migration pact, most international protection applicants (IPAs) would have a first-instance decision “within five months”.

This, according to the document, means “that the number eligible for labour market access will reduce significantly”.

Once someone receives a first-instance decision, they can appeal it. But sources in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) sector are concerned that people seeking asylum will not be able to access the labour market while awaiting an appeal, under the circumstances sketched out in the document.

The analysis is contained within a new National Asylum and Migration Management Strategy, published this week by the Department of Justice. The strategy is produced as part of Ireland’s decision to opt into the EU migration pact.

It also outlines that Government is to set up a new monitoring body – the Chief Inspector of Asylum Border Procedures – which will have responsibility for covering how Ireland implements screening procedures.

The new office will ensure EU and international law are complied with, as well as the EU charter of fundamental rights during screenings of people from outside of Ireland and the bloc. It will also oversee the application of a new border procedure which is envisaged under the pact.

The office will be charged with investigating any allegations of breaches, with provision made for inspections, investigations and dealing with complaints, according to the document.

An advisory board is to be appointed which will have a membership from relevant bodies, including the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Tusla and the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The review reiterates plans contained in an earlier document, published in March , on how Ireland plans to implement measures associated with the pact. These measures include methods to more tightly monitor those seeking asylum here or who have been given an order to leave the jurisdiction.

Currently, Ireland only uses detention of such individuals in very limited circumstances. It outlines that the department is “evaluating the feasibility of using technological alternatives to detention”.

These could include enabling online check-ins which capture the geographic location of a person. Other measures under consideration include IPAs being subject to regular reporting requirements, or those who are subject to return decisions being required to report more frequently to the Garda or an immigration officer.

Such individuals may be required to remain in a certain geographic area, while those seeking international protection might only be granted access to services away from their assigned accommodation under limited circumstances. It also shows that travel or ID documents may be seized or held by the State.