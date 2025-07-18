Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin - THE FIFTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by the Past Choristers of Christ Church & Saint Patrick’s Cathedrals, Dublin -Darke in F, Bruckner: Locus iste, Mozart: Ave verum corpus,Preacher: The Revd E.T Yendall, B.A. Prebendary of Mulhuddart.

15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Past Choristers of Christ Church & Saint Patrick’s Cathedrals, Dublin -Responses: Tallis,Stanford in Bb , Psalm: 104 vv 24-36,Fauré: Cantigue de Jean Racine.

CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the choir of St Michael’s Church, New York at 17.30 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,

EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Wednesday.EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes Services Sunday 20th July Trinity 5 Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 10.15 am Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Morning Prayer

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Fifth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word St Mary Magdalene. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 20th July - The Fifth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Holy Communion Holy Baptism. All are welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in IrelandThe Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/