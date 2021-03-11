Measuring how plastic packaging disrupts our hormones

You work on endocrine disruptors – what are they?

Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that can mimic our hormones and disrupt our hormone system. Some have been linked with detrimental effects on health, such as cancer, infertility, obesity, diabetes and neurological impairments, but there is still much we need to learn about them.

Where might we encounter endocrine disruptors?

They can be found in many everyday items, including some plastic bottles, food packaging and toys, pesticides, cosmetics, electrical goods, furniture, carpets and cookware.

There are naturally-occurring endocrine disruptors too, including those produced by moulds. We can take in these kinds of chemicals through our skin, our breath or our diet.

What is the biggest thing you wish people appreciated more about the area you work in?

The global problem of endocrine disruptors is very complicated. We know that they cause adverse effects in animals, but we still have limited information on their real risk to human health. And, of course, not all chemicals are dangerous, many are beneficial and essential to modern-day living. So we need to focus on developing the capabilities to identify the chemicals that are dangerous, for legislators and regulators to address.

How do you analyse the effects of potential endocrine disruptors?

I co-ordinate the Marie Curie ITN Protected project, a network that researches the global threat to public health and the environment from endocrine disruptors. As part of that, we grow human cells in the lab and then add the chemicals to them and analyse their effects. We also test chemical mixtures, modelled on the types and concentrations of chemicals that have been found in human blood. This makes our work more realistic to the human situation.

What have you been finding?

In the Protected project, our tests show that endocrine disruptors can affect hormone receptors found within our cells, and even disturb connections between brain cells. Recently my group at Queen’s has been assessing chemicals used to replace bisphenol A (BPA), a substance used to make plastics. We have found that some of these replacement chemicals are actually more hormonally active in the lab than BPA.”

What kinds of challenges do you face as a researcher, and what keeps you going?

There is never enough time. We are always super busy with exciting challenges that are constantly being added to our research endeavours. I love this though, and I cannot imagine working under different conditions.

Seeing the success of early-stage scientists when they become successful researchers is what gives me the most drive. I believe that nobody pushes this task alone, we only achieve as a team.

Have you tips on encouraging that success?

When I first started to supervise graduate research, I was sure that if I had regular meetings with students and kept detailed tracking on progress, all would run well. I forgot to factor in the greatest variable: life, and all the challenges it throws at us. But we can delay, amend and refocus projects to allow for those challenges. I am also excited to be the founder of the first Endocrine Disruptor Conference on the island of Ireland this June, which will be a platform to encourage and mentor early-stage researchers.

And how do you take a break from work?

I love nothing more than packing our family car and heading back to my hometown of Raphoe in Donegal with my husband, son and our scruffy dog. We enjoy the beautiful beaches and scenery and – until the pandemic hit – being able to visit relatives for catch-ups.