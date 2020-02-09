Wexford results: SF’s Mythen elected on first count

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen has been deemed elected in Wexford with almost 19,000 votes, becoming the party’s first TD in the county in 100 years.

Mythen, who lost his lost his seat on the local council just nine months ago, captured 18,717 first preference votes or 24.75 per cent of the total. The quota to be deemed elected was 12,513.

Mr Mythen’s victory was clear early in the day and a large number of his supporters had gathered ahead of the announcement by the returning officer.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin came second with 9,223 and is expected to be elected in the second or third counts.

James Browne of Fianna Fáil also looks set to secure a seat. He got 8,058 first preferences.

There is little daylight between Fine Gael TDs Paul Kehoe (6,337) and Michael D’Arcy (6,472), who are both Ministers of State. There is likely only one seat for Fine Gael in the county and party officials have conceded only one of the men is likely to be elected.

Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil is on 6,145 and will feature in the fight for the fifth seat as will Verona Murphy who took 5,825 first preferences.

Candidates: James Browne (FF), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Ger Carthy (Ind), Jim Codd (Aontú), Michael D’Arcy (FG), Brendan Howlin (Lab), Paul Kehoe (FG), Lisa McDonald (FF), Bart James Murphy (Ind), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (SF), Seánie O’Shea (Ind), Paula Roseingrave (GP), Michael Sheehan (FF), Deirdre Wadding (PBP).