Japan expresses concern over security of subsea cables off the Irish coast

Japan has expressed concern about the security of subsea cables off the Irish coast, seeking reassurance from the Taoiseach that the Government was taking adequate steps to protect them. During a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, prime minister Shigeru Ishiba also raised the issue of cybersecurity.

“I explained to him that two years ago we had a national forum on modern-day security challenges, and how we saw our priority as protecting subsea cables, developing stronger resilience there, and also in terms of cybersecurity,” Micheál Martin said after the meeting.

“We both agreed that we would continue that conversation because in the world of cybersecurity, collaboration is essential, as he said himself, and we agree with that. I think our officials will engage further in terms of expertise and knowledge around that cybersecurity space.”

Japanese companies have doubled their footprint in Ireland over the past decade with significant investments in technology, life sciences, financial services and engineering. Mr Ishiba referred specifically to the activity of Russian fishing vessels close to the interconnector between Britain and Ireland and to subsea cables used for data transmission.

READ MORE

“He said that Ireland was a very important technology centre with significant traffic conducted through those subsea cables,” the Taoiseach said.

“I indicated to him that we have taken quite a number of measures. We have a national cybersecurity centre. We have an individually tailored plan agreed with Nato, for example, in respect of cybersecurity co-operation and in terms of subsea cables. And also we’re part of the Pesco projects within the European Union in terms of cybersecurity and again, subsea cables, building up expertise and knowledge.”

The Taoiseach opened the meeting by reaffirming Ireland’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and the belief that war and conflict should be avoided “at all costs”. He told Mr Ishiba that his visit to Hiroshima on Friday would reflect this outlook.

“We are two peace-loving nations who believe in avoiding war and conflict at all costs. And I want to remember those who suffered and the survivors, and going there in all solemnity to reflect our commitment to nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach was welcomed to the Kantei, the prime minister’s glass-walled headquarters, by a colour guard from the 302nd military police company of the Japan ground self-defence force. Wearing white dress uniforms, a military band played Amhrán na bhFiann and the Japanese national anthem while the colour guard presented arms with bayonets fixed.

Mr Ishiba served the Taoiseach green tea during the meeting, remarking that he had heard about Mr Martin’s fondness for it. After the formal meeting they had lunch including Wagyu beef with colcannon, served with Guinness, while the music of Enya played in the background.

Mr Ishiba is under intense political pressure in advance of elections to Japan’s upper house on July 20th, with polls suggesting that support for his Liberal Democratic Party has fallen by 20 points since the last such election in 2022. Donald Trump this week threatened to impose a tariff of up to 35 per cent on Japanese goods if Tokyo does not agree to import cars and rice from the United States.

Later on Wednesday, with Japan’s Princess Takamado among those present, the Taoiseach opened Ireland House in Tokyo, a landmark building housing the Irish Embassy and State agencies the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Bord Bia. At a cost of more than €20 million, it is the biggest single capital project the State has ever undertaken.

“The relationship between Ireland and Japan is a very special one. Ireland House Tokyo stands as a testament to that relationship and a symbol of the economic, cultural, and social values that we share,” the Taoiseach said.