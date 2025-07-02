Live Lions v Queensland Reds updates: Gibson-Park and Keenan to make Lions debuts in Brisbane

Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions; Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, kick-off 11am (Irish time)

Given the Lions are in Brisbane, now is as good a time as any to look back on our chat with Queensland native Tom Court. The Irish international who didn’t pick up a rugby ball until the age of 23, Court is good value on his own career (including his brief Lions stint), the state of Australian rugby and why Ireland isn’t as good as other nations at developing props.

Ireland prop Tom Court was visiting his parents in Brisbane in 2013 when he was called up as a replacement for the Lions Tour in Australia. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

We do have over 90 minutes until kick-off. Plenty of time to procrastinate in the office and listen back to Gordon D’Arcy’s take on which Irish Lions have impressed so far on the tour.

Plenty got a go on Saturday, including the likes of Joe McCarthy and James Lowe. Tonight, it’s the turn of Porter, Kelleher, Conan, Gibson-Park, Aki and Keenan to press their claims for a Test shirt.

We shouldn’t forget James Ryan as well who, after recovering from his own injury, needs a big game off the bench to force Farrell’s hand given the competition at secondrow.

Listen to the latest edition of The Counter Ruck podcast below.

First look at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The Lions infamously won the first Test here back in 2013, when George North scored that wonder try running back a kick from deep.

The Reds, perhaps unsurprisingly given the name, are playing in a dark red strip tonight. That won’t be confusing at all, given the Lions colour scheme...

Anyway, here’s the XV of the side coached by Les Kiss, the man who coached the Irish defence during the 2009 Grand Slam.

Ulster fans will recognise a familiar face in prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen. A former All Black, his propping partner Aidan Ross also has a cap for New Zealand. Behind them, secondrow Lukhan Salakai-Loto has lined out 41 times for the Wallabies.

Another pair of Wallabies, Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook, also bring an international flavour to the Reds midfield.

Just the 14 changes to the starting XV from Saturday. In terms of parochial interest, Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher make their first starts in the famous red jersey. Jack Conan also lines out in the backrow having come off the bench last time out.

Jamison Gibson-Park is finally deemed fit enough to play on this tour, his halfback combination with Finn Russell a first look at what is widely seen as the favoured pairing for the Tests.

Bundee Aki is back in at 12 in an intriguing midfield pairing with Scotland’s Huw Jones, while Hugo Keenan also returns to fitness to make his Lions debut.

Just like the 46A (or the artist formerly known as), you wait ages for a Lions game in Australia and they all come along at once.

Just a few days after Andy Farrell’s side began their Australian sojourn in Perth with a dominant win over the Western Force, they’re back in action in Queensland, the Reds today’s opponents. Nathan Johns here to guide you through the game as it happens. We’ll build up from now until the 11am (Irish time) kick-off.