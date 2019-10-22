TDs, tellers and party whips interviewed as part of voting controversy inquiry

A number of TDs, tellers who count the votes and party or group whips are being interviewed as part of the inquiry into the Dáil voting system.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl said that, pending the report, electronic votes “shall only be taken when all members are seated in their designated seat”.

He said: “Each whip will certify the members who voted in his or her party or group,” and this will be given to the tellers.

He added: “Let no person be in any doubt that this is s a very serious situation. which requires urgent action.

“I am absolutely committed to establish the facts and making any changes that are deemed necessary following the review.”

Mr O Fearghaíl’s comments following the growing controversy over the voting system after it emerged Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins voted for his colleague Timmy Dooley six times during the voting block last Thursday.

He said a separate complaint had been made under the Ethics in Public Office Act. “This statutory process must take its course,” Mr O Fearghaíl said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who raised the issue, that if a voter voted twice in an election “that would be a crime”.

However, he said “there is a world of a difference in being present but not in your seat”, and voting for someone who is absent.

Ms McDonald asked if it was an isolated incident or was there some implicit pattern at play. She asked how it was they would establish that.

The Taoiseach said he could not speak for Fianna Fáil or any TD but there would be a report and a complaint had been made under the ethics Act “and we should allow those investigations to take place”.

The Ceann Comhairle said “these revelations are very grave and go to the heart of the credibility of our parliamentary process.

“The integrity of the voting system is of the utmost importance”and the public must have trust in the system.

He had directed the Clerk of the Dáil to prepare an urgent report establish the facts of what transpired.

“Work is well underway,” he said. The Clerk had been requested to speak to a number of members, to tellers and to the party and group whips.

He added: “I would ask all concerned to cooperate with this process. It is imperative we get the facts without delay to restore public confidence at this juncture.”

The committee on procedure would consider any recommendation that may be required on the electronic voting system. He said he would brief members of the committee at 4pm.

“The electronic voting system is integral to to our parliamentary voting system and has been since 2001.” He said “any recommendations will be given immediate attention”.

But the Ceann Comhairle stressed that “in the meantime votes shall only be taken when all members are seated in their designated seat”, and each whip would have to certify this.

A debate on the issue will take place in the Dáil on Thursday and Mr Dooley and Mr Collins are expected to make statements on the issue.

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin welcomed the decisions made.

Mr Varadkar said “people need to know that the system is robust and valid that there will be a report “.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it was an issue of the utmost importance.