Election 2020: Taoiseach expected to ask Higgins to dissolve Dáil today

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is now expected to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin today to seek a dissolution of the 32nd Dáil from President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Varadkar is expected to tell the Cabinet on Tuesday morning he is calling a general election.

The date of the election is expected to be Friday, February 7th, but there has been no confirmation of a date yet.

It comes after the Taoiseach told RTÉ at the weekend that he had made a decision on when to hold the election, but did not disclosed any further details.

The position of his Fine Gael-led minority administration has weakened in the Dáil in recent weeks.

This led Mr Varadkar to say circumstances had changed since he had previously said his preference was for a May 2020 election.

More to follow