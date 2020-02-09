Donegal results: SF’s Doherty and MacLochlainn set to be elected on first count

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn took set to be elected on the first count in Donegal.

With tallying just completed in the constituency, the overall figure puts Mr Doherty on 27.09 per cent of the first preference vote and Mr MacLochlainn on 17.88 per cent.

With the quota estimated at 12,866, both Mr Doherty and Mr MacLochlainn should be comfortably home on the first count, with Mr Doherty’s first preferences tallied at 20,909 and Mr MacLochlainn at 13,804.

Outgoing TDs Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher (FF) and Joe McHugh (FG) also look set to be returned in this five seat constituency, with Independent Thomas Pringle losing out.

Candidates: Peter Casey (Ind), Pearse Doherty (SF), Pat “The Cope” Gallagher (FF), Martin Harley (FG), Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (SF), Charlie McConalogue (FF), Niall McConnell (Ind), Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind), Joe McHugh (FG), John O’Donnell (Ind), Thomas Pringle (Ind), Mary T Sweeney (Aontú), Michael White (Green).