Covid-19: Public will not change behaviour through ‘coercion’ – O’Callaghan

The public would not change their behaviours and response to the coronavirus through “coercion,” Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has said.

The recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the Government should move the country into an effective national lockdown took the political system totally by surprise.

The State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is to meet the three Coalition party leaders at noon on Monday, to discuss the recommendation to move to Level 5 restrictions.

“Laws, regulations and coercion are not going to defeat this virus,” Mr O’Callaghan told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show on Monday morning.

The Fianna Fáil TD criticised the inconsistency from NPHET and questioned why it had escalated to recommend a move to Level 5 so quickly.

Level 5 would see a ban on all household visits and social or family gatherings, and only essential retail shops would be permitted to open. People would be advised to stay at home except for exercise within 5km of their home, with funerals and weddings limited to six people. However, schools would remain open.

Mr O’Callaghan said the country was “nowhere near” where it had been at the height of the pandemic in April. He said of the 1,810 people who had died from Covid-19, only 47 had died since August. He also said that there were 881 hospitalised with Covid-19 in April with 155 in intensive care beds, compared with the current figures of 134 hospitalisations and 21 in intensive care units.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said moving to the stricter restrictions “without adequate supports for workers, families, services and businesses would be catastrophic.”

The Government’s failure to invest in healthcare services “has left us dangerously vulnerable” she said.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said there was “huge public concern” over the potential impending national lockdown. “We need full transparency. We need to see the data as to what has changed in three days,” he said.

Michael McNamara, Independent TD and chair of the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, said “measures that are not necessary will do irreparable damage,” and the Government’s response needed to be “proportionate.”

Michael Fitzmaurice, Independent TD for Roscommon–Galway, said moving to Level 5 would be pressing the “nuclear button” in response to increasing cases.

“In a lot of rural areas there’s more chance of getting bitten by a dog than getting Covid . . . If we close businesses this country will go broke,” he said. “I don’t see the point of shutting down hairdressers, or hardware stores, if the schools are open,” he said.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the “leaks and speculation” about the NPHET recommendations did not help the situation. “Today needs to bring clarity. Until then let’s focus on what we can control & what we can do - keep distance, reduce contacts, wear face coverings,” he tweeted. –