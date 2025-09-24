Áine Lawlor and Mary Wilson to host their final Morning Ireland show today

Áine Lawlor is to feature across RTÉ’s coverage of next month's presidential election

Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Áine Lawlor is to present her final Morning Ireland on Wednesday.

Co-presenter Mary Wilson is also signing off for the final time as she officially retires.

New presenters of Ireland’s most listened-to radio show are due to be unveiled by RTÉ in the coming weeks in its latest shake-up.

Wednesday marks Ms Wilson’s official retirement from RTÉ. She joined the broadcaster’s newsroom in 1990. Since then, the Tipperary native’s career has been bookended by roles at Morning Ireland.

She began as a reporter on the show before going on to be legal affairs correspondent, editor and the first presenter of Drivetime in 2006. She returned to present Morning Ireland in 2020.

Ms Wilson said she was “fortunate” to be able to retire, saying she was looking forward to becoming a radio listener, as opposed to a presenter, alongside “indulging my many hobbies”.

“It has been a privilege to present news programmes on RTÉ, to connect with listeners and to work with demanding, intelligent and dedicated colleagues who helped and challenged me every day to do better, to aim higher and to always put the listener first,” she said.

Ms Lawlor, who has presented Morning Ireland for 17 years in total, will also sign off on her last show as presenter, RTÉ announced.

Ms Lawlor, who joined the broadcaster in 1984, will continue to present RTÉ One’s The Week in Politics and will feature across RTÉ’s coverage of the upcoming presidential election, it said.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of Morning Ireland for so many years, to be a part of the programme so many listeners turn to at the start of the day,” she said.

In a statement, RTÉ said new Morning Ireland presenters would be announced shortly.

Last month it was announced that Claire Byrne would be departing RTÉ and her Today programme to join rival Newstalk.