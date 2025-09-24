Ireland

Woman (70s) dies in hospital following Co Kerry road crash

Driver of car had been travelling on R557 in Lixnaw at time of incident

Gardaí said investigations into the crash are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Jack White
Wed Sept 24 2025 - 21:25

A woman in her 70s who was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision in Co Kerry last Thursday has since died.

The sole driver involved was brought to University Hospital Kerry after the collision which occurred at about 1.45pm on September 18th.

The woman was driving on the R557 at Ballyhorgan West in Lixnaw when the collision occurred. No other injuries were reported in connection to the collision.

Gardaí said investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Any witnesses to the collision have been asked to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

“Anyone with any information should contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a Garda spokesperson said.

As of September 24th, some 125 lives have been lost on Irish roads, according to Garda figures.

This is a decrease of just one when compared to the same period in 2024.

Drivers accounted for the most fatalities at 48, followed by pedestrians (26) and motorcyclists (25).

