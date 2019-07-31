Boris Johnson holds private dinner with DUP but insists he is impartial

Boris Johnson on his first prime ministerial visit to Northern Ireland has insisted he will act impartially with Northern parties despite taking time on Tuesday night to hold a private dinner with DUP leaders.

Mr Johnson arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night when he met the DUP leader Arlene Foster and senior party colleagues Nigel Dodds and Jeffrey Donaldson for dinner.

It is understood that among a range of issues they discussed the continuation of the confidence-and-supply agreement whereby the DUP’s ten MPs vote to keep the British government in power.

The dinner raised questions about whether Mr Johnson could act in a non-partisan manner when dealing with the other Northern Ireland parties.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann, as he led his party delegation in talks with Mr Johnson, said “the optics” of holding the dinner were very poor.”Whoever advised him that it was good timing to have that dinner on the night before he met the other parties, it was not a good decision,” said Mr Swann.

Before meeting the North’s five main parties at Stormont House on Wednesday morning Mr Johnson was asked by Sky News about the British government’s impartiality. Mr Johnson said: “It’s all there in the Good Friday agreement, we believe in complete impartiality and that’s what we’re going to observe.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson defended the dinner, saying there was nothing unusual about such an engagement.

Ms Foster provided some detail about the dinner to the BBC. She said, “We talked about the fact we both wanted to get a deal, we talked about the fact that Dublin and indeed Brussels needed to dial back on the rhetoric and be a willing a partner to find a deal, not just for the United Kingdom but for Republic of Ireland and the whole of Europe. ”

“It is important we focus on trying to get a deal moving forward instead of just focusing on no deal scenario,” added Ms Foster.

Mr Johnson arrived at Stormont around 8.15am and began the series of meeting with the North’s five main parties by meeting Sinn Féin. Before those talks Mr Johnson said he would do everything in his power to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly.

A protest was held at the Carson statue on the Stormont estate by Harland & Wolff workers and union representatives who are seeking support from the British government to prevent the threatened closure of the yard.

They chanted, “1, 2, 3, 4, Boris Johnson come out the door; 5, 6, 7, 8, meet us at the shipyard gate.”

The Border Communities Against Brexit and Irish language activists calling for an Irish language act also staged a demonstration at Stormont.The Ballymurphy Massacre families also staged a protest.