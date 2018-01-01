‘Your man for all seasons’: Ads from the 1960s

Fed up looking at ads? Well here are loads more.

These ads, published in The Irish Times during the 1960s, give a good feel as to how the paper looked day-to-day during that decade. Ads in the 1960s were markedly different to the preceding two decades, which you can also check out here and here. Photographs were in in a much bigger way, as were more sylish illustrations.

Andrews, August 30th, 1960

Happy people eating biscuits, April 4th, 1960

Depressed? Have a cup of tea March 3rd, 1960

A TV set of classic form, September 20th, 1961

National, September 1961

A more abstract Volkswagen ad, January 23rd, 1963

Bri Nylon, May 29th, 1963

'The most fantastic copying machine ever', May 19th, 1964

Look for Y fronts, and refuse substitutes, April 16th, 1964

Using a ladder to sell batteries on October 13th, 1965

Cigarette ads were a common sight in newspapers during the 60s: December 12th, 1966

Stylish illustrations were often used, particularly in selling clothes: November 25th, 1966

Like cigarette ads, alcohol ads were also common; November 23rd, 1966

'A pint for me', I said. Guinness, July 18th, 1967

Very 'Mad Men' indeed. December 19th, 1967

Clerys fur week, September 23rd, 1968

A more modern ad for Switzers, Grafton Street, November 28, 1968

'Gin sling', November 1968