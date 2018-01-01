‘Your man for all seasons’: Ads from the 1960s

A look at a selection of advertisements printed in ‘The Irish Times’ in the 1960s

Dean Ruxton

Decked out in Switzer’s best in the 1960s

Decked out in Switzer’s best in the 1960s

 

Fed up looking at ads? Well here are loads more.

These ads, published in The Irish Times during the 1960s, give a good feel as to how the paper looked day-to-day during that decade. Ads in the 1960s were markedly different to the preceding two decades, which you can also check out here and here. Photographs were in in a much bigger way, as were more sylish illustrations. 

Andrews 30_8_60
Andrews, August 30th, 1960
Biscuits 12_4_60
Happy people eating biscuits, April 4th, 1960
Depressed 16_3_60
Depressed? Have a cup of tea March 3rd, 1960
TV 20_9_61
A TV set of classic form, September 20th, 1961
National 20_9_61
National, September 1961
Volks 23_1_63
A more abstract Volkswagen ad, January 23rd, 1963
Nylons 29_5_63
Bri Nylon, May 29th, 1963
Copier 19_5_64
'The most fantastic copying machine ever', May 19th, 1964
Briefs 16_4_64
Look for Y fronts, and refuse substitutes, April 16th, 1964
Ladder 13_10_65
Using a ladder to sell batteries on October 13th, 1965
Smokes 22_12_66
Cigarette ads were a common sight in newspapers during the 60s: December 12th, 1966
Suits 25_11_66
Stylish illustrations were often used, particularly in selling clothes: November 25th, 1966
Whisky 23_11_66
Like cigarette ads, alcohol ads were also common; November 23rd, 1966
Guinness 18_7_67
'A pint for me', I said. Guinness, July 18th, 1967
Shirts 19_12_67
Very 'Mad Men' indeed. December 19th, 1967
Clerys 23_9_68
Clerys fur week, September 23rd, 1968
Clio 28_11_68
A more modern ad for Switzers, Grafton Street, November 28, 1968
Gin 28_11_68
'Gin sling', November 1968
Switzerman 16_12_69
And finally, the complete man, according to Switzers, December 16th, 1969
