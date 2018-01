'Tis the season to look at ads. Below is a short collection of the typical advertisements that appeared in The Irish Times during the 1950s. This was a big decade for advertising - and consumerism - generally. Illustrations were still popular, but more photographs began to appear. See how these ads compare with the 1940s and 1960s.

A grabby headline here on December 19th, 1951

An ad for Disprin, December 18th, 1951

An ad for nylons featuring what appears to be a box of legs, Decmber 1951

A Brylcreem ad, December 15th, 1923

'Sshh, the guards!' An elaborate ad for engine lubrication, December 15th, 1953

'The best tuppence worth anywhere' April 14th, 1954

From a time when tobacco advertisements were highly common, February 13th, 1956

Aga ad, September 17th, 1957

Fish tastes good any day, September 1957

Vaseline - 'for chapped hands', September 17th, 1957

Lucozade for convalescence, March 19th, 1958

A more traditional porridge ad, March 1958

Y fronts, for men on the go, November 25th, 1958

An older iteration of Club Orange, November 1958

A December 1959 ad for the Philips infraphil