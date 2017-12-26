What women want in a man, according to 1892 letter to ‘The Irish Times’

‘They like honesty of purpose and consideration; they like men who believe in women’

Dean Ruxton

What do women really want in men? One letter writer in 1892 thought they had the answer. Photograph: ilbusca/iStock/illustration

What do women really want in men? One letter writer in 1892 thought they had the answer. Photograph: ilbusca/iStock/illustration

 

On the front page of The Weekly Irish Times on December 10th, 1892, a letter writer using the name Flora set about defining exactly what it is women want in a man.

Dear sir - Having been greatly interested by the various letters which from time to time appear in the dear old Letter Box, please allow me once more to occupy a short space in it by writing upon this subject: “What women like in men”. Women, I think, like manly, not lady-like, men.

They like honesty of purpose and consideration; they like men who believe in women; they like a man who can be as strong as a lion when troubles come, and yet if one is nervous and tired can button up a shoe, and do it with an amount of consideration that is a mental and a physical brace up.

They like a man who is interested in their new dresses; who can give an opinion on the fit, and who is properly indignant at any article written against women.

They like a man who is the master of the situation - that is, who has brain enough to help a woman to decide what is the best thing to do under the circumstances, and who has wit enough to realise when one of the fair sex is slightly stubborn, that persuasion is better than all the arguments in the world.

They like a man who knows their innocent weaknesses, and one who will bring home a box of candy, the last new magazine or the latest puzzle sold in the street.

And lastly, they like a man who likes them; who doesn’t scorn their opinions; who believes in their good taste; who has confidence in their truth and who, best of all, knows that the love promised is given him.

That is the sort of a man a woman likes, and her very sigh of satisfaction as his virtues are mentioned, is a little prayer that says - “God bless him”. Hoping you are not tired of this lengthy epistle,

Yours etc,

FLORA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.