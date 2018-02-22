What would Molly Malone say if she could talk?

Competition asks ‘budding writers’ to submit monologue for famous Dublin statue
What do you think Molly Malone would say if she could talk? Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

What do you think Molly Malone would say if she could talk? Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

 

The public has been asked to imagine what Molly Malone’s statue in Dublin would say if it could speak.

The Fáilte Ireland competition asks “budding writers” to submit a short monologue of up to 300 words for the Suffolk Street statue.

The winning entry will be recorded at the Abbey Theatre. You can enter before the 31st March by sending your monologue to competitions@talkingstatuesdublin.ie.

The competition is part of a wider Talking Statues initiative which Fáilte Ireland is running in conjunction with Sing London.

Other statues which have already been given the gift of the gab include Oscar Wilde on Merrion Square, James Joyce on Earl Street North and Cú Chulainn at the GPO on O’Connell Street.

To make one of these statues talk, you scan the QR code on the plaque with your phone and press the green button that says ‘Go’.

Your phone will ring. When you answer the statue will talk to you.

What do you think Molly Malone would say? Tell us in the comment section below.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.