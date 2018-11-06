Two men convicted of stealing over 100 portable toilets

Two men in Germany have been convicted of stealing more than 100 portable toilets.

The dpa news agency reported that Dusseldorf district court delivered its verdict in the case on Tuesday, giving a 40-year-old man a 10-month suspended sentence and his 28-year-old former colleague six months.

Both men worked for a waste disposal company from whose premises the toilets, worth nearly €70,000 in all, gradually disappeared, a loss that was only discovered a few months later.

The men admitted to having sold the toilets to a company in the Netherlands via a go-between.

Only three of the missing toilets have resurfaced.

The defendants have lost their jobs at the company. – AP