John Bruton back in a cabinet? No, ‘it was a small room’

Former taoiseach John Bruton has dressed down suggestions he was interviewed live on television from a wardrobe in Co Meath.

The former Fine Gael leader spoke with Sky News anchor Adam Boulton about the ongoing Brexit impasse during a link-up with the broadcaster from his home in Cornelstown on Friday.

His appearance from a cramped space surrounded by shelves stuffed with documents and boxes, prompted a flurry of reaction on social media, speculating he was in a wardrobe, a cupboard or a hot press.

One person on Twitter posted: “Former Taoiseach, John Bruton, broadcasting @SkyNews live from the back of his wardrobe.”

Another tweeted: “Oh my word John Bruton is actually in a cupboard on @SkyNews. Why?”

Ben Glaze, deputy political editor of the Daily Mirror, said: “Not being funny but John Bruton really needs to tidy the shelves in his cupboard”.

Another quipped: “Better than John Bruton in a cabinet!”.

Speaking after an event in Dublin on Saturday, Mr Bruton apparently had little room for the jibes.

“I have nothing to say about it,” he said.

“It was a small room. The substance of what I was saying is what is important.”