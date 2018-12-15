John Bruton back in a cabinet? No, ‘it was a small room’
Ex-taoiseach’s choice of location for Brexit interview prompted flurry of reaction online
Former taoiseach John Bruton spoke to Sky News from his home on Friday
Former taoiseach John Bruton has dressed down suggestions he was interviewed live on television from a wardrobe in Co Meath.
The former Fine Gael leader spoke with Sky News anchor Adam Boulton about the ongoing Brexit impasse during a link-up with the broadcaster from his home in Cornelstown on Friday.
His appearance from a cramped space surrounded by shelves stuffed with documents and boxes, prompted a flurry of reaction on social media, speculating he was in a wardrobe, a cupboard or a hot press.
One person on Twitter posted: “Former Taoiseach, John Bruton, broadcasting @SkyNews live from the back of his wardrobe.”
Another tweeted: “Oh my word John Bruton is actually in a cupboard on @SkyNews. Why?”
Ben Glaze, deputy political editor of the Daily Mirror, said: “Not being funny but John Bruton really needs to tidy the shelves in his cupboard”.
Another quipped: “Better than John Bruton in a cabinet!”.
Speaking after an event in Dublin on Saturday, Mr Bruton apparently had little room for the jibes.
“I have nothing to say about it,” he said.
“It was a small room. The substance of what I was saying is what is important.”