Yellow weather alert issued for west of country

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for the west of the country as “heavy and persistent rain” is forecasted from Thursday.

Met Éireann issued the rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It will come into effect from midnight on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

The national forecaster said heavy and persistent rain overnight Wednesday through to Friday morning will lead to some flooding and disruption.

Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely, with higher values in mountainous regions.

The weather forecaster has also issued a marine warning for small craft on all Irish coasts as winds reach force 6 or higher on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Wednesday is expected to be a cool and blustery day with sunny spells and showers, some heavy and prolonged with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the northwest.

Moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds will persist and will be strong near all coasts. The highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 9 to 11 degrees.

On Thursday rain will be heaviest and most persistent in western coastal counties where there will be a heightened risk of flooding. However conditions will be milder than of late, with afternoon temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds. These are set to turn strong to near gale force along coasts in the west and south.

Southern coastal counties

A wet and breezy start is expected in southern areas on Friday morning, but most areas should see dry conditions during the afternoon, with winds easing also.

However, further rain is expected to move into southern coastal counties by evening. It will continue generally mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Current indications suggest an unsettled weekend with further spells of rain and strong winds also possible. It should be mild on Saturday but is forecast to turn cooler from Sunday onward when clear skies may increase the chances of some sunshine.