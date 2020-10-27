Man (30s) killed in house fire in Tipperary town
Gardaí do not believe blaze on St Michael’s Avenue was started deliberately
Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to contact them. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty
A man in his 30s was killed in a house fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Co Tipperary.
Emergency services were alerted after a fire broke out at a home on St Michael’s Avenue, in Tipperary town, at about 5am.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and afterwards discovered the body of a man inside the home.
No one else was injured in the fire, and a technical examination of the house is to take place to try and establish the cause of the fire. Gardaí believe that the fire was not started deliberately.
A Garda spokesman issued an appeal for any witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062-80670.