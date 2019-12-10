Woman in her 80s dies in Wexford house fire

A woman in her 80s has died following a house fire in Co Wexford in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a fire at a home in Ballyeden, Davidstown, near Enniscorthy in Co Wexford shortly before 7am on Tuesday, September 10th.

A woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 40s was taken to Wexford general Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination but the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.