Environmental Protection Agency faces court challenge over manganese in drinking water

The case, lodged with the High Court this week, claims the basis on which Uisce Éireann and the Environmental Protection Agency declare water containing manganese safe to drink is mistaken. Photograph: Getty Images

Residents of a Cork city suburb are taking regulators to court over concerns about manganese in their drinking water.

The case, lodged with the High Court this week, claims the basis on which Uisce Éireann and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declare water containing manganese safe to drink is mistaken.

It says reliance on water running clear after discolouration by manganese as an indicator of safety is insufficient.

Manganese can remain in the supply at levels that are a risk to health without causing discolouration, it says.

Manganese is a naturally occurring metal found in rock and soil and the waters that flow through them.

Trace amounts are needed for human health but repeated consumption of high levels is linked to neurological conditions and developmental problems in infants and children.

Manganese can turn drinking water brown and give it a bad taste, which is often the first indication the public has that levels have increased.

Various parts of Cork city have had brown water on multiple occasions since summer 2022.

Uisce Éireann has undertaken neighbourhood by neighbourhood ‘flushing’ to try to dislodge the build-up in pipes it believes is causing the problem.

Papers lodged with the High Court claim this response as a ‘remedial action plan’ is inadequate.

They ask that the EPA, which must approve remedial action plans, be directed to reject it.

[ Uisce Éireann defends projections for Shannon pipeline indicating ‘potential to serve 50% of national needs’Opens in new window ]

Elaine Eager and Daniel O’Shea, residents of the Mount Farran estate in Blackpool, Cork, are taking the case with Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE).

They argue that 61 recorded manganese exceedances between August 2024 and July 2025 show Uisce Éireann is not adequately addressing the problem and that the EPA is failing in its duty as a regulator by not requiring a stronger response.

They also claim that the public are not being adequately informed about the health risks associated with manganese.

“Uisce Éireann has continued to advise residents that the water is safe to drink once it runs clear, which is simply not true,” said FIE director, Tony Lowes.

“The EPA failed to consult with the Health Service Executive [HSE] and treated an issue of public health as one solely of discolouration, failing to recognise the contamination risk in clear water and so neglecting its supervisory responsibility.”

The EPA said it could not comment on the proceedings, but said Uisce Éireann’s remedial action plan contained measures beyond flushing.

“From a public-health perspective, Uisce Éireann is required to consult with the HSE in the event of elevated manganese levels in drinking water and take appropriate follow up actions,” the agency said.

“This protocol is actively followed by Uisce Éireann.”

Uisce Éireann said it would not be appropriate to comment on proceedings before the courts.