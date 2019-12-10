Barrister Paul Anthony McDermott dies

Barrister Paul Anthony McDermott SC has died, the Law Library has confirmed.

Mr McDermott (47) was hugely popular with UCD law students and known as an engaging commentator on public affairs.

So shocking to hear this news about Paul Anthony. He was always such a kind, warm and giving man, with a brilliant legal mind. Thinking of his family and loved ones now. Codladh sámh Paul Anthony. https://t.co/y5Zf4gzUWL — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) December 10, 2019 I’m deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul Anthony McDermott (RIP). A very talented barrister, popular lecturer & entertaining newspaper columnist, he will be greatly missed by so many. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) December 10, 2019 Very sad news of the passing of Paul Anthony McDermott SC. Author of the leading textbook on Irish Contract Law, and a formidable advocate. https://t.co/b0jLAXqfUt — Law Ireland (@law_ireland) December 10, 2019

Sharing his condolences on Twitter, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan described Mr McDermott as “a very talented barrister, popular lecturer and entertaining newspaper columnist”.

“He will be greatly missed by so many,” tweeted the Minister, adding that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.