Breeders’ Cup: Aidan O’Brien makes history as son Donncha gets a first winner

Gstaad ridden by Christophe Soumillon (centre) on the way to winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar in California. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Gstaad made light work of his wide draw and a slow start to record an emphatic win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar on Friday night as Aidan O’Brien overtook the late D Wayne Lukas as the all-time leading trainer at the Breeders’ Cup.

Winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and runner-up in three Group Ones since, most recently the Dewhurst, the Starspangledbanner colt brought by far the strongest form into the Grade One contest and Christophe Soumillon’s mount had little trouble in picking up his rivals when asked by the Belgian ace.

Outfielder – who eventually finished last – and Hey Nay Nay set a strong pace up front, but Soumillon never panicked at any stage and after stealthily making up ground on the outside his mount put the race to bed in a matter of strides, moving O’Brien on to the 21-winner mark at the Breeders’ Cup.

He was also giving the master of Ballydoyle a record-extending eighth Juvenile Turf victory and a 26th at the top level this year, just two short of his own world record.

“It’s special, Wayne was a special man, unbelievable,” said O’Brien.

“Wayne was such a big help to us all the time and when we had Giant’s Causeway he was such a help. He was there at the barn when we were relatively new here and helped shoe him and he came down to the track with us on his own horse. Everything he did was for his horses and his owners. He dreamed a lot and was an incredibly special man.

“The lads put in so much day in day out making these pedigrees and they let them run, they don’t protect them. We’re so lucky Christophe wasn’t tied down to a retainer [when Ryan Moore was injured], he’s incredible to work with. He’s a great horseman and a great jockey.

“I’m so delighted, it’s an unbelievably privileged position working with special people. So many people have contributed and make these days happen and Christophe gave him such a special ride.”

“This horse will be a Guineas horse, he’s a big horse that’s getting quicker and we always felt he would get a mile. He’s a [half] brother to a very good one [Vandeek]. We thought he’d have won a couple of Group Ones by this stage, he’s a horse to look forward to next year.”

In contrast to O’Brien, Soumillon was winning at the Breeders’ Cup for just the second time, after Shirocco landed the Turf in 2005.

He said: “He jumped a fraction slow, but I didn’t want to over go. In the back straight I was cruising the whole time, he was turning so well that I knew he would win on the last corner. He changed his leads and won easily. I’m sure he will win a Group One in Europe. He was playing with his pony and I think he will improve.

“When you come with such an amazing team it’s something every jockey wishes in his life. I was at Ballydoyle a few weeks ago. Aidan is a very passionate person and that’s one reason why he’s the best ever.

“It’s coming late for me, but I knew Brussels would run well today [second in the Juvenile Turf Sprint] and I will come back even stronger tomorrow.”

Paying tribute to O’Brien, Coolmore partner Michael Tabor said: “What can you say, he’s a superb trainer, his work ethic is incredible. He loves what he does and let’s hope he carries on for many more years.”

Oisín Murphy celebrates after Balantina's win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf race at Del Mar. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

It was the second winner on the day for the family after a daring rail move by jockey Oisín Murphy and a brilliant turn of foot from Balantina secured a famous success for Donnacha O’Brien in the John Deere Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

With his Aidan O’Brien’s horse Precise an absentee, the race had a much more open look and it was Balantina who produced a career best, in a performance matched by the man in the saddle, whose call to switch to the inside close home in the mile feature proved inspired.

Chasing her hard at the line was Andrew Balding’s Pacific Mission, running a huge race for Colin Keane to get as close as she did after missing the break.

Winning at the showpiece fixture for the first time, Donnacha O’Brien said: “Precise is a champion filly and when she scratched it made it a bit easier for us, it’s incredible. Oisín was majestic on her.

“We’ve been coming here for a long time, since we were babies, and it’s nice to put one on the board.

“Her form was strong in the early part of the year and Steve [Weston, owner] made the shout to come to the Breeders’ Cup. We came here feeling she was over-priced as she’d been training very well.”

Murphy said: “She broke fairly. Donnacha and I didn’t think she would have the early speed to lead, so I hoped I would get on the back of the right one, and I had Johnny Velazquez [on Ultimate Love] inside me.

“I asked her to switch leads and she took to the track really well, handling it as if it was made for her. It’s a bit surreal. If she hadn’t run in Ireland last time [fifth of six in the Debutante Stakes in August] she would have been fancied.

“Donnacha learned from his dad, he has a small string but finds good horses and doesn’t complicate things. He’s provided me with winners at a very healthy strike-rate.

“It’s my seventh Group One of the year and a lot of them have been on bigger-priced horses. That’s what you work really hard for.”

O’Brien senior, meanwhile, was a proud onlooker, saying of his son’s triumph: “Incredible, it’s hard to believe, Donnacha always had great faith in this filly, he bought her at the sales himself. I’m delighted for Donnacha, it’s a very special day.”