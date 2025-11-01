Ireland

Pedestrian in his 80s killed in Galway road collision

Incident occurred on Tuam Road at Loughgeorge just after 11.30pm on Friday

The deceased in Friday night's fatal crash was brought to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem. Photograph: The Irish Times
Mark Hilliard
Sat Nov 01 2025 - 08:281 MIN READ

A man in his 80s has been killed in a road collision in Co Galway.

The fatal incident occurred on the N83 at Peake, on the Tuam Road at Loughgeorge just after 11.30pm on Friday.

The deceased, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was brought to hospital for assessment although his injuries are not described as life-threatening.

The coroner was notified and the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

The road at the scene was closed on Saturday morning to allow for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Traffic diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, particularly road users who may have camera footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on (091) 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

Mark Hilliard

Mark Hilliard

Mark Hilliard is a reporter with The Irish Times