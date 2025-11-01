Tom McKibbin takes one-shot lead into final round at Hong Kong Open

Tom McKibbin tees off during the third round of the Link Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club. Photograph: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tom McKibbin will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Hong Kong Open as he looks to secure a place at next year’s Masters and Open Championship as well as the first prize cheque for $360,000 (€310,500).

The 22-year-old from Northern Ireland carded a second straight 65 in his third round on Saturday at Fanling to move to 20 under after his stunning-course record 60 in his opening round of Thursday.

McKibbin carded seven birdies and two bogeys – his first dropped shots of the week – and is one shot clear of MJ Maguire of the United States, who stormed up the leaderboard on the back of a 61 in his third round, which included seven birdies and an eagle two on the 466-yard par-4 11th hole.

Peter Uihlein of the United States is two shots back after he matched McKibbin’s 65, while Australia’s Scott Hend (64) and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (66) are on 17 under.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire fell back down the leaderboard at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur after a two-over 74 left her on two under for the tournament.

South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi will take a four-shot lead into the final round after a five-under 67 moved her to 19 under, with China’s Yan Liu on 15 under after a 65.