Woman (46) due in court over murder of man in Co Cork

A 46-year-old woman is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning to be charged with the murder of a man who died following a stabbing incident in Macroom in Co Cork on Monday morning.

The woman, who is originally from Bandon, is due to appear at Macroom District Court this morning where she will be charged with the murder of 44-year-old Timmy Foley in Macroom.

Mr Foley was found by gardaí and paramedics with a number of stab wounds to the abdomen when they were called to a house at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at 1.50am on Monday morning.

Paramedics attended to Mr Foley but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed for a post-mortem by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

Although gardaí have not released the results of Dr Bolster’s post-mortem for operational reasons, it confirmed that Mr Foley died as a result of the injuries he received in the assault n Monday.

Meanwhile Mr Foley’s brother, Jason, and a woman who was in the house, were taken to Cork University Hospital and the Mercy University Hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Mr Foley continues to be treated at CUH but the woman was later discharged from medical care and arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station for questioning about the fatal stabbing of Timmy Foley.

The woman, who was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai detain suspects for up to 24 hours, was questioned throughout Tuesday about the fatal stabbing.

Gardaí were in contact with the Director of Public Prosecutions throughout the day and late on Tuesday night, they received directions from the DPP to charge the woman with murder.

Meanwhile garda technical experts are continuing with a forensic examination of the house at Dan Corkery Place where Mr Foley was stabbed while they are still searching for the murder weapon.

A native of Clonakilty in West Cork, Mr Foley moved into the house at Dan Corkery Place last year to care for his brother, Jason who has a brain injury following his release from Cork Prison.

Mr Foley was well known to gardaí in West Cork, Mid Cork and Cork city having been convicted and served jail sentences for both robbery and serious assaults in recent years.