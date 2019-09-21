Winning €5.3m Lotto jackpot ticket was bought in Cork

The winning ticket in Saturday’s €5.3 million Lotto jackpot draw was bought in Co Cork.

There was only one winner of the draw for which the numbers were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30, with bonus number 17.

The exact amount of the win was €5,325,592.

The National Lottery said it would announce the store where the winning ticket was bought in the coming days. It noted the ticket holder was the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2019.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus One and Lotto Plus Two draws on Saturday.