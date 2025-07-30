Man arrested after another man dies in crash on Dublin’s M50 motorway

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is being held at a Garda station in Dublin city. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has been arrested after another man in his 20s died following a car crash on the M50 in northwest Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident involved a single car and occurred at junction 5 at the N2/M50 northbound slip road shortly after 1.00am.

Another occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is being held at a Garda station in Dublin city.

The third occupant, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the Mater hospital where she is said to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Any road users who were driving in the area between 12.30am and 1.30am on Wednesday who may have camera or dash-cam footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.