Rain to continue but temperature to remain normal

The unsettled weather of the weekend is set to continue into next week with above average rainfall in most parts of the country.

However temperatures overall will be normal or slightly above normal from around 15 degrees C to 18 degrees C, according to Met Eireann.

Power was returned to approximately 2,000 customers in the southeast cut off on Saturday afternoon as a result of lightning strikes.

The main areas affected were Kilkenny, Carlow and New Ross, but electricity was returned on Saturday evening.

Staying cloudy across the bulk of the country this afternoon with localised spells of heavy thundery rain. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds. Status Yellow - Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford



Valid from 11 a.m. today (Saturday) until 3 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) morning.



For details see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/x0qxMkwe8E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 21 September 2019

After very heavy rain on Saturday night, particularly in the east, the weather is clearing in the north, with brighter and drier weather.

There will however be a few heavy showers in the Leinster area on Sunday but termperatures will be between 16 to 20 in mainly light breezes.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear intervals in light winds. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic later, with rain developing in west Munster by morning, together with strengthening southeast winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees.

The country will continue to see rain during the week, the national forecaster said.

Next week

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week with Monday beginning bright and dry in most places. More rain and strong to gale force winds will arrive in the western part of the country before midday and will spread across the country. The rain and wind will ease for a time on Monday night

More rain will follow on Tuesday again along with strong winds and temperatures falling back to below normal.

More unsettled conditions are expected for Wednesday.