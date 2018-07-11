Where can I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, more commonly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, continue their two-day trip to Ireland on Wednesday.

There will be two opportunities for members of the public to see the newlyweds; at Trinity College (Nassau Street entrance) and the CHQ building.

Space is limited at both engagements and numbers will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Royal itinerary:

9.25am - The Duke and Duchess arrive at Áras an Uachtaráin where they will get a tour of the gardens and sign the visitors’ book

10.45am - The couple are due to arrive at Croke Park, where they will meet GAA president John Horan, get a tour of the stadium’s museum and head onto the pitch for a demonstration.

12.05pm - They are due to arrive at Trinity College Dublin where they will visit the Book of Kells and have a walkabout in Front Square.

2.30pm - Following a private lunch, Prince Harry and Meghan will visit the Famine Memorial on the north quays. They will then walk across to the CHQ museum and EPIC Irish emigrant museum. They will then visit the Dogpatch Labs, a start-up hub located in the CHQ building.

4.45pm - The Duke and Duchess leave for Dublin Airport.