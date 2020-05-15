Warm, cloudy weekend in store as fire brigade warns of gorse fire risk

A mixture of sunshine and some rain has been forecast for the coming weekend with cooler conditions in the shade.

Monday is likely to be a dull day as construction and other outdoor workers return to their jobs , but warmer weather, with temperatures rising to the 20s, is expected to arrive from Tuesday onwards.

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued an “orange” fire warning, its second highest alert, for heathland and forest fires over the next few days.

The fire brigade warned the five kilometre limit for personal exercise remained in place and asked those exercising on hills to remember not to light camp fires or hold barbecues.

The brigade asked those contemplating such moves to remember the danger fires bring to wildlife.

Fire crews may also be in danger of breaching social distancing in responding to calls to put out gorse fires.

The weekend will begin with dull weather almost everywhere on Friday with scattered showers in parts of Ulster and Connacht.

There will be a good deal of cloud overall but it will stay dry further south and east with some bright or sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will range 12 to 17 degrees, mildest in Munster. Winds will be light, northwest or variable.

Saturday will bring brighter spells to the east and south but cloud will increase generally with some scattered showers affecting parts of the west and north. Rain is likely to move across northern parts of the country during the afternoon and evening with the south becoming dull but staying mainly dry. Highs of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes.

Sunday is shaping up to be a mostly cloudy and breezy day across the west and north, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming persistent and heavy in northern parts of Ulster later in the day. Over the rest of the country it will be largely dry for much of the day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny intervals, but patchy rain and drizzle spreading here too in the evening. Any accumulations will be rather minimal in the east and south, however. Highs of 12 to 17 degrees with mostly moderate, occasionally gusty, southwest breezes, fresh to strong near west and northwest coasts.

As outdoor workers look at returning to work on Monday conditions will be milder but there will be occasional light rain or drizzle. Some bright or hazy sunny spells will develop at times but a good deal of cloud will be present throughout the day, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees and light to moderate southwest to south breezes.

The current forecast for the remainder of the week is for a warm Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.

There will be good sunny spells developing by day and nights will be relatively mild with some mist patches developing.